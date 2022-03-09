Exoprimal Is Capcom’s Next Big Dinosaur Game Release

Capcom brought out a brand new IP into Sony’s PlayStation State of Play stream today. A futuristic shooter is inbound that will have players battling against a swarm of dinosaurs. While one character in particular looks like Regina from Dino Crisis, this is a brand new IP. Since we are short on details, we’ll have to wait for Capcom to shed more light on what Exoprimal will be delivering fans.

One thing is for sure it looks like we’re getting a new high-tech shooter as we’re dealing with dinosaurs being dropped onto the planet from an otherworldly event. Set in 2043, an unknown vortex event led to portals being opened up. This has prompted several dinosaurs to be flung down onto our planet, where Exofighters have to protect humanity from extinction.

We’re not sure just how customizable these suits are, but the footage showcases some different armored suits that different characters rock. These suits will keep players a bit safer when fighting off swarms of deadly prehistoric monsters. Fortunately, you’re not fighting these beasts all by yourself. The official PlayStation blog post states that the game is focused on multiplayer co-op gameplay. Therefore, each player will have a defined role which will likely determine the type of exosuit you’ll have and your abilities.

We’re sure that some bigger enemies are likely to face against, but the primary focus does look like swarms. Players are fighting off countless hungry dinosaurs, so working with a team, getting shields in place, and carving out a pathway through the chaos might be the main aspect of this game. But, again, we’re short on details, and the game is not slated to launch until 2023 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. So there’s plenty of time for more information to emerge online.

