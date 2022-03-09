Returnal: Ascension – Co-Op Mode Coming This Month

At Sony’s State of Play today, it was announced that the third-person shooter Returnal would be getting a new co-op mode called Ascension. It will allow fans to share their “entire journey through the shifting labyrinth of Atropos with another player.” The multilayer update will launch later this month. Watch the full trailer below!

According to developers, “This update also adds The Tower of Sisyphus – accessible as long as you’ve unlocked the Icarian Grapnel. It’s an ascending gauntlet of increasingly dangerous phases, with each containing twenty floors. Upon entry, eliminate all the enemies on each floor and secure your passage to the next one up. Just be ready for what you might encounter within…” It should be noted though, “The Tower of Sisyphus, House sequences, and Challenge Mode are not available in Co-op Mode.”

Developed by Housemarque, Returnal was first released in April 2021. The game follows the character Selene, an Astra scout who lands on the planet Atropos on a quest to find the mysterious “White Shadow” signal. In doing so, she finds herself in a time loop. With elements of psychological horror, Returnal has players experience Selene’s life over and over again as she dies and is resurrected. Players must survive the foreign environment, battling various extraterrestrial enemies.

Returnal: Ascension will allow fans to experience the game like never before, with a partner. Playing through the time loop and battling menacing enemies is sure to intrigue fans of the game, as well as catch the attention of new players who stayed away from the arduous title because of its difficulty.

The new co-op mode, Returnal: Ascension will launch this month on March 22, 2022. Gamers can find the roguelike title exclusively on PS5. The game was recently nominated for the most awards at the 2022 BAFTA Games Awards with a total of eight nominations and boasts a score of 86 on Metacritic. Check it out today and in a couple of weeks, bring a friend!

Source