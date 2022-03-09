Forspoken Shows Off New Trailer

After the game’s delay earlier this week, Square Enix has shown off more of Forspoken.

It looks like a take on Final Fantasy 15 but slightly flashier, and updated for modern design sensibilities. This isn’t a complaint at all as I absolutely adored that game, but I do worry about it lacking orginality. Still, I guess we’ll see upon the release of the game in October.

The game was delayed earlier this week in an effort to polish the game before release, after having already been delayed from March to May. The statement from the devs reads as follows:

“We have made the decision to move the release date of Forspoken to October 11, 2022. Our vision for this exciting new IP is to deliver a game world and hero that gamers across the globe will want to experience for years to come, so getting it right is extremely important to us. To that end, during the next few months we will focus all of our efforts on polishing the game and and can’t wait for you to experience Frey’s journey this fall.”