Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Gets A Glittering Fortnite Collab

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the upcoming spin-off of the Borderlands games, is coming to Fortnite on April 1st as part of a glittering crossover collaboration. To celebrate the launch of the game, Gearbox is pairing up with Epic Games to give Fortnite players access to a brand new glider: The Diamond Pony Glider.

Players who purchase Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands through the Epic Games Store will be eligible to receive the Diamond Pony Glider, which aside from looking every bit as sparkly and magical as you can imagine, actually excretes a gun upon activation. The gun will be able for you to use when you land, which is a pretty cool bonus perk as opposed to a standard glider. Purchasing Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands before March 25th, which is when the game is planned to launch, will allow you to use the Diamond Pony Glider in Fortnite on launch day. However, it will be included in purchases of the game made all year long, up until March 25th, 2023. In addition, the Wonderlands-themed glider will feature and be available to buy in the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date.

Season Pass content for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has also been revealed today in a new trailer. It shows the four new Mirrors Of Mystery, that will allow players to access new content post-launch. These Mirrors Of Mystery will include a range of new levels, enemies and boss fights as part of the Season Pass. However, not to worry if you’re not a Season Pass holder, as each Mirror Of Mystery will also be available to purchase separately. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will also be giving Season Pass holders a suitably sparkly Butt Stallion themed cosmetics pack and a seventh character class, which is yet to be announced.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands launches on PC and all current and last-gen consoles on March 25th.

