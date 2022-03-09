King Arthur: Knight’s Tale Delayed, Gets A New Release Date

Game developers, NeocoreGames has announced the full release of King Arthur: Knight’s Tale has been delayed. The tactical RPG is currently available in early access on Steam and was pushed from a March launch date to an April release. In a note from developers, “Content and gameplay-wise, King Arthur: Knight’s Tale is mostly finished and ready for release, but over these additional four weeks we’ll be focusing on improving voice acting and finishing localization tasks, in addition to testing, ensuring our players get the best and smoothest launch experience possible.”

The upcoming game has been described as a “hybrid between turn-based tactical games and traditional character-centric RPGs.” King Arthur: Knight’s Tale tells the story of Sir Mordred, a former black knight who murdered King Arthur. In the same skirmish, Mordred was killed as well and yet somehow, both still live. This dark fantasy has players explore a land filled with menacing monsters and magical creatures. King Arthur: Knight’s Tale sends players on a quest to find Arthur and kill him in an effort to end this strange, half-alive/half-dead existence.

On making the decision to delay King Arthur: Knight’s Tale, NeocoreGames said, “It wasn’t an easy decision to make, but still, we think it was the right one, as our intention is to release a game we can be proud of. We’ll use the additional time to iron everything out properly. At the same time, we’d like to apologize for making you wait (again) a tiny bit longer, and would like to thank you all for your continued support.”

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale will officially launch next month on April 26 on Steam. PC gamers who are fans of tactical RPGs should definitely keep an eye out for it! For those who are impatient, check out the early access version of the game available now.

