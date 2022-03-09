Xbox Update For March Sees New Controller And Audio Changes

Xbox has released details of their latest update for March and it sees changes to controller settings, audio setup and quick resume. Based on the most recent feedback, the Xbox team have implemented some new features and changes to improve the user experience. Alongside a brand new setup wizard for audio, the team at Xbox are adding options for remapping the Xbox Wireless controller’s Share button. Additionally, there’ll now also be the option to pin up to two games in Quick Resume.

As the main part of the Xbox update this month, users will see a change in Quick Resume functionality. This feature allows for seamless game-switching and enables gamers to simply pick up wherever they left off in-game in an instant. Up until now, gamers were able to pin one game in Quick Resume on their Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles. With this latest update, Quick Resume will become a group that players can pin up to two games into, should they wish. These games will stay pinned until you remove them yourself, or a mandatory game update takes place on them.

In addition to taking screenshots and recording gameplay clips with the Xbox wireless controller’s share button, it can now be remapped if players wish to customise their controller further. Using the updated Xbox Accessories app will allow players to unlock this customisation option. This means that the share button can now be remapped to accommodate a much wider variety of settings. These could be a mute function, opening the achievements tab or friends list, amongst other options. This is great news in particular for gamers with disabilities, as it provides greater scope to enable assistive technologies via their controller. There’s also an update to controller device firmware. This includes improvements, fixes and updates to Xbox One controllers with Bluetooth, Xbox Adaptive controllers and Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 controllers.

March’s Xbox update also sees a new audio setup wizard for HDMI devices, so that players can be sure they’re getting the best audio-visual experience for their Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One consoles.

