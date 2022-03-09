Elden Ring Release ‘Not A Pleasant Time’

Elden Ring released almost two weeks ago now and has taken the gaming world by storm, barely leaving the public conversation and eye since. However, in a new interview, Hidetaka Miyazaki has spoken about the launch and his anxieties surrounding it.

Miyazaki has spoken out to Famitsu (in an interview translated by VGC) about how it was an incredibly stressful time to release Elden Ring, and how he developed the game to improve upon every previous iteration in Soulsborne history.

“It’s the same for all past titles, not just this one, but it’s not a very pleasant time. I’m sure I’m relieved, but I’m more anxious about it. I never get used to it.”

Miyazaki continued and spoke further about the development of Elden Ring as a whole.

“It was expected from the beginning that this work would be the largest scale ever. Since this work and the production of Sekiro were in parallel, there was not much direct feedback from Sekiro. However, since I directed both, it is certain that they influenced each other. The basic policy of telling a story in this work is the same as in the ‘Dark Souls’ series. The textual information is presented in pieces and is intended to be connected in the user’s mind or to be imagined by the user. The reason for this is that we want the gameplay itself to be the story of the user.”

Elden Ring is the type of game in which you’ll spend the entire year finding new things and new ideas, yet will almost never actually finish. The scale of the game is insane, the enemies vastly varied and the bosses utterly terrifying. Truly a GOTY contender, and something Miyazaki should be very proud of.

