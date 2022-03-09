F-Zero X Coming To Nintendo Switch Online Via Expansion Pack

Nintendo has been doing rather well in the Switch era of making sure that many of their franchises get used on this system. Just in 2022 we’re getting a remake/remaster of Advance Wars, we’re also getting the next Mario Strikers title and more. But one franchise that hasn’t been on consoles in quite some time (in regards to a new title) is that of F-Zero. The fast-paced racing game that has led to a legion of fans loving Captain Falcon (and going ape when they think he’s not in Super Smash Bros despite the fact he’s ALWAYS in Super Smash Bros). But for those who want to play an F-Zero game, F-Zero X is coming soon to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack

This reveal was made on Twitter, and it is the latest title to join the expansion pack roster. Majora’s Mask, Banjo-Kazooie and more were added in recent months, and we’re just days away from this F-Zero title coming into the mix:

F-Zero X coming to Switch Online Expansion Pack on March 11th https://t.co/cQI7TZz0Ge pic.twitter.com/9S25EXLOeo — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 9, 2022

F-Zero X came out in the N64 era and was the first in the line to do 3D graphics, and as such, it made quite an impact on players who enjoyed the incredibly fast racing gameplay.

And while some fans will be more than thrilled to play this on the Expansion Pack (should they have it), the fact remains that a mainline F-Zero console title hasn’t happened since F-Zero GX back on the Nintendo GameCube. It’s true that the game didn’t sell well, but that hasn’t stopped Nintendo from rebooting games for the next generation of gamers. What’s more, with the Nintendo Switch sales being over 100 million now, we’d bet that there are at least some gamers out there who are willing to try out F-Zero for the first time in order to see how much it differs from things like Mario Kart.

In other words, Nintendo, “Show me your moves!”

Source: Twitter