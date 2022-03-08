Kirby And The Forgotten Land Gets Lengthy New Trailer

The next mainline game in the Kirby series, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, will arrive in just a few weeks. The open-world, 3D title was first announced at the November 2021 Nintendo Direct with a brief trailer, and to the delight of fans, a surprise demo hit the Switch just last week. Players can currently enjoy the first three levels, ending with the first boss fight–and more importantly, you can utilize Kirby’s memeable new mouthful mode.

With excitement for the game reaching maximum levels, a nearly six-minute overview trailer has been released highlighting the pink puffball’s more unique abilities.

The (perhaps unintentionally) hilarious mouthful mode is shown off in the trailer, in which our favorite round boy inhales as much water as possible to transform into the world’s most dangerous water balloon. Kirby can also become a flight of stairs to get reach high places and gulp down a lightbulb to illuminate dark places around The Forgotten Land.

Players also get a better look at Waddle Dee Village, which serves as the game’s hub. Not featured in the demo, Kirby can return to the village to upgrade his copy abilities and participate in boss fights at the colosseum. Plenty of mini-games can also be expected, and a co-op mode will allow your bestie to take on the role of Bandana Waddle Dee.

“The town will develop more and more based on the number of Waddle Dees you rescue as you progress,” Nintendo explains in a blog post. “You will notice different shops opening and be able to enjoy some of the townsfolk’s favorite games. Kirby can even help out in the Waddle Dee Café. You’ll need to quickly prepare customers’ orders to keep them satisfied and aim for a high score.

You’ll also encounter Wise Waddle Dee in Waddle Dee Town, who will pass along helpful hints. By connecting to the internet, you can learn details based on global player data, such as the total number of Waddle Dees rescued around the world and the current most popular copy ability.”

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will release for the Nintendo Switch on March 25, 2022, and will cost $59.99. The game is currently available to preorder. The last Kirby title released was Kirby Star Allies in 2018.

