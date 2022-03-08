Disgaea 6 Complete Gets A June 28 Release Date

Disgaea 6 Complete has finally received a confirmed release date for the west. The game will be launching on June 28, previously the release window was only confirmed as “summer 2022.” The June 28 release date is just a few weeks after the Japan release on June 15. Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny was originally released last year in the west on the Nintendo Switch. However, the PS4 version of the game never made its way over from Japan. The complete edition will be the first chance for PlayStation gamers to get their hands on the title.

Disgaea 6 Complete will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC when it is released on June 28. The complete edition of the game includes all of the previously released DLC for the game. The DLC content included in the complete edition of the game is as follows.

– Mao

– Raspberyl

– Zed and Bieko Color & Equipment Set

– Melodia Color & Equipment Set

– Majolene Color & Equipment Set

– Misedor Color & Equipment Set

– Piyori Color & Equipment Set

– Ivar Color & Equipment Set

– Laharl, Etna, and Flonne Color & Equipment Set

– Valvatorez

– Pleinair

– Fuka

– Desco

– Killia

– Usalia

Each of the characters mentioned above will allow players to use that character in their parties. On the Nintendo Switch, each of those characters could be purchased individually for $3.99 or as part of the season pass for $34.99.

The release date announcement was made via a new trailer for the game. The trailer introduces the main characters of the game along with all of the DLC characters that are part of the complete edition. Check out the character trailer below.

Disgaea 6 Complete will be released on June 28 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. The original version of the game, Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, is currently available on the Nintendo Switch.

