GTA 5 & GTA Online US Pricing Confirmed For Next-Gen Consoles

Rockstar has officially announced the pricing for GTA 5 and GTA Online on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The games won’t be available as a free upgrade on next-gen consoles, but there will be a significant discount for players to take advantage of during the first three months of the upgraded version’s release.

The official pricing is as follows:

GTA V Story Mode’s full price is £34.99 / $39.99 on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

PS5 owners with PS Plus can get both Story Mode and GTA Online for £8.75 / $9.99, or just GTA Online for free.

Xbox Series X/S owners can get Story Mode and GTA Online for £17.49 / $19.99 and GTA Online for £8.99 / $9.99

The next-gen version of GTA 5 and GTA Online will officially launch on March 15 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

