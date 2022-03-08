Redfall Is Currently in Beta According To Leaked Gameplay Video

The upcoming action-adventure first-person-shooter, Redfall is reportedly in beta according to a newly leaked gameplay video. Originally revealed by Microsoft at 2021’s E3, the game is currently under development by Arkane Studios due to be published by Bethesda. Arkane is known for hit titles such as Prey, Dishonored, and the award-winning Deathloop. Redfall was slated for a summer 2022 release, although news has gone quiet on the open-world game of late. This has led many to speculate that it could be delayed soon. However, this new gameplay leak may change all of that.

The footage is in Spanish and has been posted by YouTuber GameTropics. It clearly shows the game is in beta, a great sign for Redfall’s development. Check out the video below, the OP said they would try to get English subtitles up within the next couple of days.

In the video stream, the start menu can be seen with the words “This title is currently in Beta. Not all features are final and some features may be unstable” at the bottom. The short gameplay footage is pretty low quality due to it being a stream, but it shows the player killing a vampire in the game. A note in the corner at the video’s 11:15 mark also reveals that the beta test is from September saying, “Omen (64-bit Test PCD3D_SM5) 2021-09-10.” Omen is known to be Redfall’s codename.

Redfall has been described as an open-world, action-adventure first-person shooter and will feature both single-player and co-op modes. Players will be able to choose from four playable characters to journey through the world, defeating vampires. The game is supposed to be in a similar vein to games such as Left 4 Dead, although will go much more in-depth into the story and as previously said, will be open-world.

When it does release, Redfall will be available on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

