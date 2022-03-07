God of War TV Adapation Coming?

There are a ton of video games out there that could be adapted to the silver screen or the big screen. And over the years we’ve seen attempts (both good and bad) for franchises like Tomb Raider, Resident Evil (they can’t get enough of that one apparently…), Sonic the Hedgehog, Prince of Persia, Assassin’s Creed, and more. It’s…been a mixed bag, and yet, they keep doing it. And now, we’re getting reports that Amazon Prime is interested in doing a live-action adaption…for God of War.

Apparently, the series adaptation comes from The Expanse creators/executive producers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and The Wheel of Time executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins as well as Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions. So at the very least we know that this is going to be put in potentially good hands.

Now…here’s where things get a bit tricky. Because while the show is apparently going to be made…we don’t know “which version” we’re going to get.

If you don’t recall, there are two distinct God of War timelines in the games. There’s the original set of titles and spinoffs/prequels that deal with Kratos going after the Greek Pantheon, and then, there’s the 2018 title (that’s about to get a sequel) where Kratos has a son and is going after the Norse pantheon.

The tones in these two timelines are DRASTICALLY different, making it all the more curious which they’d go for. We’d bet our money on the more recent title, but then again, the original titles have more lore that can be built off of and thus expanded across seasons. The deal that is in the works has not said which it is they’re aiming for.

The other question will be how they render it and how Kratos will look as a character. All we can do is hope that this is better than other franchises that were forced to make the jump.

Source: Deadline