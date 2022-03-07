Rocket League Season 6 Gets Animated In New Trailer

Rocket League Season 6 Looks Super Colourful

The new cinematic trailer for Rocket League Season 6 just dropped and it’s fully embracing all things animated. Alongside a colourful cartoon vibe, Psyonix is introducing an all-new adventure for their much-loved car characters. The new season introduces a whole host of quirky new vehicles as part of the animation-themed Rocket Pass. Players will be able to access the Nomad van, the Well Traveled Decal and an entirely new, never-before-seen Neo Tokyo (Comic) Variant Arena.

Rocket League Season 6 will also see the introduction of items from the Fornax Series, which will be brought in as a set of blueprints soon after the season begins. This includes the Mamba car, a stylish member of the Fornax Series that mixes vibrant looks with classic cars, reimagined for a cartoon world. Additionally, the much wanted legendary Black Fennec vehicle will, at last, be available in the Item Shop in Season 6. As well as a host of new vehicles and items, a new game mode will be brought in as part of an as-yet-unannounced time-limited mid-season event.

In keeping with the new loud and colourful Season 6 concept, cosmetic items are also getting an animated vibe. Make sure to check out the Pixelated Shades: Multichrome or the new goal explosion, Shade Raid, which takes every match and transforms it into a comic book style.

Arenas look to be getting something of a cartoon makeover and Tournament Rewards will also be getting a zany update in this quirky animated update, so keep an eye out for wheels filled with teeth, toilet paper rolls and heavy dumbells, to name a few. Oh, and be sure to keep watch for the Nomster character, whose influence can be seen on a range of wheels, decals, goal explosions and on an antenna.

Season 6 of Rocket League will start on Wednesday, March 9th after a game update on March 8th at 4 pm PST.

