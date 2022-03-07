Forspoken Delayed By Five-Months To October

Forspoken the upcoming RPG from developer Luminous Productions and publisher Square Enix has been delayed until October. The game was originally supposed to be released on May 24, 2022. Instead, the game will now be launching on October 11, 2022. The announcement comes after rumors last week that Forspoken would be delayed. Check out the full statement from Luminous Productions below.

We have made the decision to move the release date of Forspoken to October 11, 2022. Our vision for this exciting new IP is to deliver a game world and hero that gamers across the globe will want to experience for years to come, so getting it right is extremely important to us. To that end, during the next few months we will focus all of our efforts on polishing the game and can’t wait for you to expereience Frey’s journey this fall. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We look forward to sharing more about Forspoken with you soon. Luminous Productions

Forspoken is one of the big PlayStation 5 console exclusives of 2022. The game is an open-world RPG that features fast traversal of the terrain as a major gameplay component. The new IP is set in the fantasy world of Athia. However, the protagonist, Frey, is not from the land. She is transported to the magical world from New York City. Gamers will play as Frey as she tries to survive the strange land and find her way back home.

Forspoken will now be released on PlayStation 5 and PC on October 11, 2022. The game is set to be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive for at least two years after the release date. While that doesn’t guarantee that the game will make its way to Xbox Series consoles, there is hope that Xbox gamers will one day get to experience the game.

Source