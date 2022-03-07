F1 Manager 2022 Announcement Trailer

Frontier Developments has announced a totally new IP with F1 Manager 2022. The developers who previously created Elite Dangerous, Planet Coaster, and Planet Zoo have now partnered with Formula 1 to create a totally new experience. According to developers, “Stepping into the role of team leader, you’ll have a 360-degree view of your squad, including car upgrades, factory facilities, driver contracts, budgets and more, as you build up to the season and the start of each race. Then, once the visors go down on Sunday, it’s up to you to make the key choices to keep your drivers on track, and your team ahead of the competition.” Check out the brand new announcement trailer for F1 Manager 2022 below.

Formula 1’s Managing Director and motorsports legend Ross Brawn said about the new game, “It’s great to see F1 Manager 2022 take shape and for people to see this exciting title come to life. I know from personal experience that leading a team can be challenging, but it’s certainly rewarding. The F1 Manager franchise is a great opportunity for fans to put themselves in the shoes of a team principal and experience some of that for themselves. I am confident that with their own successful track record in management gaming, Frontier will deliver an enjoyable and engaging experience for fans.”

The new Formula 1 game will allow fans to play through a career in motorsport which will entail building a team, perfecting a car, and strategizing how to win it all. As the title suggests, F1 Manager 2022 will offer the opportunity for players to manage a Formula 1 team using a “best-in-class staff” and top-of-the-line race cars.

F1 Manager 2022 will launch in the summer of 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Steam, and Epic Store. You can wishlist the game on Steam now.

