Battlefield 2042 Update 3.3 Adds Scoreboard, Gift for Players

While Battlefield 2042 hasn’t seen a major update in a while, the release of update 3.3 tomorrow, March 8, will finally see some much-requested additions to EA’s struggling first-person shooter. From the popular petition demanding refunds to continuing player count drops, the game hasn’t been having a great time. The question is, will this update be able to lure back the tens of thousands of players that have left the game for greener pastures?

The major highlight of update 3.3 is the addition of a live, accessible scoreboard. Plans for this UI overhaul were revealed back in January. The patch notes explain what has changed, and why players should celebrate.

“Match Overview has been improved and placed on the left of the screen; this still retains information about the match, objective progression and ticket counters as well as personal stats such as Kills, Assists and Deaths, alongside your current in-game ping. The Scoreboard now features a team vs team split look for certain team-based modes such as Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush and Team Deathmatch, alongside the inclusion of the deaths stat to the Scoreboard,” the dev team writes.

The update will also include the release of the Steadfast Exclusive Legendary Bundle. All Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition, Ultimate Edition, Year 1 Pass, Year 1 Pass and Ultimate Pack upgrade owners, as well as EA Play Pro subscribers, will receive these items as a thank you for sticking around.

The bundle contains:

Zero Resistance Skin for Mackay

Grasshopper Weapon Skin for the K30

Rapid Hammer Weapon Skin for the M44

Iron Chariot Vehicle Skin for the M5C Bolte

Rib Tickler Melee Weapon Skin

Resolute Player Card Background

The Steadfast Player Card Icon

Check out the full patch notes including bug fixes here.

Battlefield 2042 was released on November 19, 2021, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. During a call last month, EA executives finally admitted to the many failures present in the newest series installment. This past weekend, Battlefield 2042 saw just 2,702 players, while Battlefield 1 sat at 9,811 and Battlefield 5 topped out at 26,003.

