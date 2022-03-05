Halo Infinite Developer Update Shows Future Plans For Game

343 Industries have released a development update over on Halo Waypoint outlining all their current plans and focuses for the latest game in the series, Halo Infinite.

The latest in the sci-fi shooter has had a little bit of rocky start but the developers are looking to fix this as soon as they can. In the article they touch upon many plans they are working on, including that of Season 2 of the game’s Battle Pass.

I’m here to answer two questions that we know are top of mind for the Halo community: “What is the Halo Infinite team working on right now?” and “When can we expect new content and features?” I’ll start with brief answers, and then get into more detail, including sharing some new info on what’s coming with Season 2.

There main focus right now is ”addressing issues negatively impacting the player experience,” though it’s unclear of what this exactly consists of. There second priority is ”completing Season 2 and delivering it as promised on May 3rd,” their third priority is ”continuing work on Campaign Co-Op, Forge, and Season 3.” as well as focussing on lesser tasks titled under ”Priority Zero.”

Priority Zero means that we sometimes need to move slower so that we can move faster later. Frankly, these last few months have been slower than we expected, and we sincerely thank you for your patience as we stay true to the priorities, above.

It seems as though 343 are really trying to deliver the game which players have been hoping and wishing for, and its clear to see in this developer update.

Since the launch of Halo Infinite, we have been carefully tracking and analyzing all critical issues negatively impacting players’ experience with the game and supporting services. The internal name we have for this process is the “Hotlist.” Every week, we refresh the Hotlist with new insights and review issue prioritization and progress toward fixes. The Hotlist serves as a vital internal planning tool for our monthly development sprints as well as the Hotfixes, Content Updates, and Seasons we deliver to you.

You can read the full article here, it’s worth it.

Source