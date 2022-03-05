Players Are Selling Millions of Elden Scrolls Runes on eBay

Purchasing Elden Ring runes on eBay is now a thing according to some recent eBay listings. It’s not something we would recommend but searching through eBay reveals many listings ranging from $10 upwards of $30, depending on the amount of runes. There are some absolutely ridiculous listings advertising millions of runes for hundreds of dollars.

Runes are a currency used in Elden Ring to level up your character. There’s seemingly no way to transfer runes between players hence the sudden eBay listings. The way these purchases work is the seller sets a time and a place and summons the buyer into their world as a co-op partner, then they drop the agreed numbered of runes on the floor for the buyer to pick up and that’s it. Done deal.

Of course, there’s many risks with purchasing these with some players reporting that they have purchased and haven’t received the runes with no contact from the seller. It’s probably best to just earn the runes in-game yourself.

Not to mention, buying or selling items with real money will violate Elden Ring’s Terms of Service, leaving themselves open to having their accounts suspended or getting banned. It’s just not worth the risk.

The way in which these runes are accrued is by exploiting an item duplication bug that has been around since the Dark Souls 3 days. This is done by having a friend join your world in co-op, you dropping the runes, your friend picking them up and then turning off your game without saving.

In any case, there are a lot of better ways to boost your stats in Elden Ring, that are legit. So, stick to those. You will feel much better for it.

Source