New Video Shows Off New River Tech In Star Citizen

The huge multiplayer space-trading game, Star Citizen, that is still in active development has received a new dev update which details the use of river tech in the game.

The video from the official Star Citizen YouTube channel shows just how the use of rivers have been implemented in the Stanton system as well as showcasing the upcoming reputation and hostility changes that mean more opportunities for player and developer alike.

If you’re a fan of the game then it’s worth taking a look at this 8 minute long video as it’s quite interesting to see just how the game is being developed.

For those that don’t know, here’s a little bit about the game itself:

FIGHT. TRADE. EXPLORE.

A UNIVERSE AWAITS.

Imagine a universe that combines the freedom of exploration, the thrill of combat, and the unique challenge of building a life in space. Star Citizen puts ultimate control in the hands of the player, whether you’re making your way as a cargo hauler, exploring the vastness of space, or scraping out a living outside the law, you will navigate through a mixture of procedurally generated and handcrafted worlds and interact with a variety of characters.



Star Citizen is in active development. You can download and play Star Citizen Alpha 3.16 now. Additional features and updates will be released as they are developed.



FIGHT



From high speed dogfights to intense FPS warfare, battles can occur anytime, anywhere. So whether you’re chasing down ruthless bounties or raiding civilian cargo haulers, it’ll be up to you to decide which side of the law you want to fall on.



EXPLORE



The explorer builds a life on the pursuit of knowledge and discovery. They will seek out the unknown or sometimes just surrender to the thrill of getting lost. Whether it’s a hidden outpost, a derelict ship or a beautiful sunset, explorers are eager to see what’s waiting over that next ridge.

For those interested, you can purchase the starter pack of the game here – it’s currently on sale.