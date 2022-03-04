The House Of The Dead: Remake Comes To Switch On April 7th

The House Of The Dead: Remake has been given a release date of April 7th for the Nintendo Switch, with pre-orders available from March 31st. Publishers ForeverEntertainment has teamed up with developers MegaPixel Studio to remaster a classic arcade title. Today they dropped a brand new trailer showcasing some of the gameplay fans can expect, alongside the long-awaited release date. Lovers of the original classic arcade rail-shooter The House Of The Dead from 1997 are being treated to a whole new zombified makeover in The House Of The Dead: Remake. While the remake of this much-loved game was first announced way back in 2019, it’s been pretty quiet on the update front until now.

The reveal trailer shows some impressive and fast-paced looking gameplay. The House Of The Dead: Remake has clearly been updated to meet the standards of modern-day audiences. This update process includes an overhaul of both the graphics and controls whilst remaining true to the core gameplay of the much-loved original. ForeverEntertainment also confirmed in a tweet that The House Of The Dead: Remake features gyroscopic aim, which is sure to please fans ready to blast their way through the remastered on-the-rails shooting mechanics and the monstrous hordes of undead that await them. The game will also feature up-to-date audio quality and voice recordings for its characters, ensuring an authentic experience alongside a modernised feel.

The House Of The Dead: Remake also supports up to two players in co-op gameplay and has multiple endings, just as the original did. Additionally, there are two different confirmed gameplay modes: Classic Mode and Horde Mode, with Horde Mode giving players the chance to unlock rewards by defeating waves of gameplay with up to fifteen times more monsters than in Classic mode. In addition to unlockable items such as characters and weapons, players can enjoy a story that remains in keeping with the original narrative.

