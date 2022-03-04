Sword/Shield Has Tease For Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

It hasn’t even been a week since the announcement of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and fans are not only still talking about it, they want to know more about it…right now. And it’s not that surprising given that we weren’t sure when we were going to get new information about Gen 9, and some were apparently surprised that it was announced “so soon” after Pokemon Sworld and Shield, as well as the recent release of Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Regardless of that though, some fans have noted a few ties between Scarlet/Violet and Sword/Shield, but not exactly in the ways you’d expect.

In the reveal trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there were multiple shots of oranges and grapes (both real and virtual), and fans are curious about that. Mainly because in Pokemon Sword and Shield, in the Hotel Ionia, a closed off area of that hotel has wallpaper…that also has oranges and grapes. What’s more, that’s where you’ll meet Shigeki Morimoto and Shigeru Ohmori, two prominent Game Freak employees. Thus, many are wondering if those fruits are a tease of what’s to come.

Another interesting thing that fans have noticed is that the starter Pokemon Fuecoco has a patch on its belly that is very similar to the patch that the Sword/Shield starter Scorbunny had on its face. Coincidence? Or something more?

Thankfully, while we ponder these teases, there are some things we know about the game. Including that it’ll do its best to embrace a more open-world style gameplay (not unlike Pokemon Legends Arceus), the graphics look incredible (based on the first trailer alone), the region seems to be modeled around Spain, and the starter Pokemon have already gotten fans taking sides.

While the “Late 2022” release date is still very much questioned by fans, it is worth noting that clearly they’re very far in this title, and that should be very exciting to fans no matter what.

Source: ComicBook.com