The Batman Pulls In Huge Preview Night Earnings

The Batman is by and large one of the most anticipated films of the year, and is easily the biggest release of 2022 so far. Many are hoping that this will be yet another shot in the arm to the movie industry, which is still recovering from the pandemic that is still very much an issue with those who aren’t sure about going to movies. Spider-Man No Way Home did an incredible job getting the ball rolling, and now it’s The Batman’s job to continue that. Based on the preview screenings that happened before its main weekend launch right now? Yeah, it’s doing well.

According to sources within the theater industry, The Batman pulled in a very impressive $21.6 million from the preview screenings. And when you add that to the positive critic scores and the word of mouth that is already generating around this film, you can bet that the movie is going to do well this weekend domestically, if not all around the globe.

This is good news for Warner Bros for the very simple reason that they have been promoting this film for years, even more than some of their other “mainline” movies. And given the success that is almost guaranteed here, one can very easily suspect that a sequel will be greenlit sooner rather than later.

In fact, director Matt Reeves has said that sequel talks are already happening, on top of a NUMBER of HBO Max TV spinoffs featuring characters from the film.

Now, will it do as well as Spider-Man No Way Home? More than likely not, and for the very basic reason that those movies were hyped to oblivion and beyond and built upon all that came before with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man (and the multiversal Spider-Men). Whereas The Batman is the start of something new. But still, it looks like this film isn’t going to need vengeance brought upon those who don’t see it.

Source: ComicBook.Com