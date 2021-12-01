Steam Deck Won’t Have Exclusive Games

The Valve Steam Deck was a surprise hardware announcement from the company. Overall, the company is known for delivering Steam and several iconic video game titles. However, we have seen products like the Steam Machine, which was a bit of a flop in the past. Now, the company has brought out another product hopeful of making a big splash in the marketplace. Known as the Steam Deck, this device has already piqued plenty of consumers’ interests. In fact, there were a few preorder runs that happened, which quickly sold units.

While the PC console hybrid was delayed, it has sparked some more information to come out to the public. One of which is about exclusives and whether or not we would see them come out onto the platform. Recently, the folks over at Valve have updated the Steam Deck FAQ to clear up the air on some common questions. If you were wondering if Valve would start putting out some exclusive video game titles onto the platform, that’s not going to happen. Valve stated that it’s a PC and it should play games like a PC.

“No, that doesn’t make much sense to us. It’s a PC, and it should just play games like a PC.”

There’s no interest from Valve in putting out exclusive games for the platform. That might also be great news for those that we’re hopeful that Valve wouldn’t start limiting their future game releases. Still, this is a piece of hardware that has quite a few interested fans out there. The ability to play some AAA PC games on the go is enticing. So there might have been a good chance that even if exclusives were to come onto the platform, there would be a large audience of potential players ready to go through them.

Again, The Valve Steam Deck was initially supposed to come out this year. The first wave of preordered units would be in the hands of players within the month. However, the platform was delayed a bit, and now the shipping is scheduled for February of 2022. We’re not sure just how difficult it might be getting hands-on a unit. Preorders went fast, and as you all are aware, consoles, in general, are scarce. There are very few platforms readily available due to the chip shortage. That very same problem could plague the Valve Steam Deck, but only time will tell.

