LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga releases next month and TT Games have officially released the system requirements for PC gamers. The good news is, most PCs shouldn’t have any problems running the multi-movie LEGO game. The action-adventure title may be the most ambitious LEGO game from TT Games to date, but it won’t require fans to go out and purchase a top-of-the-line graphics card. The AMD Radeon HD 7850 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti displayed in the table below are already a decade old so most gamers should be able to explore Tatooine ’til their heart’s content without issue.

In addition to low power requirements, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga won’t take up too much space either. The entire Saga, comprised of all nine films, will only take up 40GB of space. Check out the full system requirements for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on PC below.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PC Requirements



Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU AMD Ryzen 3 1200 AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Intel Core i5-2400 Intel Core i5-6600 RAM 8GB 8GB GPU AMD Radeon HD 7850 AMD Radeon R9 290

Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 VRAM 2GB 3GB Storage 40GB 40GB

Unlike most multi-film LEGO games, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga allows players to start the game from any movie in the three trilogies. Previous games forced players to advance through the story in a linear order. Each episode is said to have five missions, making for a grand total of 45 levels. Combat has been updated as well to incorporate more lightsaber combo attacks such as light attacks, heavy attacks, and Force moves.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will officially launch on April 5, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

