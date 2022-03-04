Next-Gen GTA V Details Revealed By Rockstar With Screenshots

Rockstar has finally given an in-depth look at the upcoming next-gen re-release of GTA V and GTA Online. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game will be released on March 15. Rockstar had been quiet about the remaster up until this point. However, in a new blog post, the company revealed plenty of new details and screenshots of the remaster. Check out some of the screenshots below.

Besides the screenshots, Rockstar provided more details on how the upgrade is going to work. Essentially, the next-gen upgrade of GTA V is bringing the high-end PC graphics settings to the new consoles. So not much new for any folks who already play the game on PC. The next-gen upgrade will include support for up to 4K resolution and up to 60 FPS. That’s a big upgrade for console players as the PS4/Xbox One version of the game is currently locked to 30 FPS. Like many other recent games, players will be offered a fidelity mode or performance mode in order to choose between better resolution and FPS. There will also be a Performance RT mode that will upscale 4K while ray tracing and targeting 60 FPS.

Rockstar also revealed that the game will receive improved textures, HDR, and ray tracing options as well as improved loading times thanks to next-gen SSDs. Immersive 3D audio is also being added as well as enhanced haptic support for the PS5 dualsense controller.

Rockstar has also revealed that it will be enabling players to transfer both their online and story progress to the new version of GTA V. This can be done through the game on last-gen consoles or via a player’s Rockstar Club account online.

The next-gen version of GTA V will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 15. Pre-loads will start on March 8. A physical version of the upgraded game will be available in stores in April.

