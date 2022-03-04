Returnal Gets Most BAFTA Games Awards Nominations (Full List Here)

The 2022 BAFTA Games Awards is nearly here and thus, the full nominations list has been released. The third-person shooter Returnal is leading with a whopping eight nominations. The game is nominated for the categories of Artistic Achievement, Audio Achievement, Best Game, Game Design, Music, Narrative, Original Property, and Technical Achievement. Other games in the Best Game category include Deathloop, Forza Horizon 5, Insryption, It Takes Two, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Check out the full list of nominations below.
Animation
- Call 0f Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab Llc/ Ember Lab Llc)
- Life Is Strange: True Colors (Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Artistic Achievement
- The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Resident Evil Village – Capcom/Capcom
- Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Audio Achievement
- The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard
- Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
- Halo Infinite – 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios
- Marvel’s Guardian’s Of The Galaxy – Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix
- Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Game
- Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
British Game
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – Ustwo Games/Ustwo Games, Plug In Digital
- Death’s Door – Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital
- Fights in Tight Spaces – Ground Shatter/Mode7
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- Overboard! – Inkle/ Inkle
- Sable – Shedworks/Raw Fury
- Debut Game
- The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive
- Eastward – Pixpil/Chucklefish
- The Forgotten City – Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers
- Genesis Noir – Feral Cat Den/Fellow Traveller
- Maquette – Graceful Decay/Annapurna Interactive
- Toem – Something We Made/ Something We Made
Evolving Game
- Among Us – Innersloth/Innersloth
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Epd/Nintendo
- Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – Za/Um/Za/Um
- Fortnite – Epic Games/Epic Games, People Can Fly
- No Man’s Sky – Hello Games/Hello Games
Family
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – Ustwo Games/Ustwo Games, Plug In Digital
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov, A Shell In The Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/Finji
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- Mario Party Superstars – Nintendo Epd/Nintendo
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Games
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – Ustwo Games/Ustwo Games/Plug In Digital
- Before Your Eyes – Goodbyeworld Games/Skybound Games
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale- Greg Lobanov, A Shell In The Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/Finji
- Game Builder Garage – Nintendo Epd/Nintendo
- It Takes Two -Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- Psychonauts 2 -Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
Game Design
- Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood – Turtle Rock Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
- Call Of Duty: Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- Halo Infinite – 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios
- Hell Let Loose – Black Matter/Team17
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
Music
- Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
- Far Cry 6 – Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft
- Halo Infinite – 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/ Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Narrative
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- Life Is Strange: True Colors – Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix
- Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy – Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
- Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Games
- Original Property
- Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
The 2022 BAFTA Games Awards will stream live on April 5, 2022, via Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube.