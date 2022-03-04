Returnal Gets Most BAFTA Games Awards Nominations (Full List Here)

The 2022 BAFTA Games Awards is nearly here and thus, the full nominations list has been released. The third-person shooter Returnal is leading with a whopping eight nominations. The game is nominated for the categories of Artistic Achievement, Audio Achievement, Best Game, Game Design, Music, Narrative, Original Property, and Technical Achievement. Other games in the Best Game category include Deathloop, Forza Horizon 5, Insryption, It Takes Two, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Check out the full list of nominations below.

2022 BAFTA Games Awards Nominations

Animation

Call 0f Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab Llc/ Ember Lab Llc)

Life Is Strange: True Colors (Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Artistic Achievement

The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil Village – Capcom/Capcom

Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Audio Achievement

The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard

Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks

Halo Infinite – 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios

Marvel’s Guardian’s Of The Galaxy – Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix

Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Game

Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

British Game

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – Ustwo Games/Ustwo Games, Plug In Digital

Death’s Door – Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital

Fights in Tight Spaces – Ground Shatter/Mode7

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Overboard! – Inkle/ Inkle

Sable – Shedworks/Raw Fury

Debut Game

The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive

Eastward – Pixpil/Chucklefish

The Forgotten City – Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers

Genesis Noir – Feral Cat Den/Fellow Traveller

Maquette – Graceful Decay/Annapurna Interactive

Toem – Something We Made/ Something We Made

Evolving Game

Among Us – Innersloth/Innersloth

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Epd/Nintendo

Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – Za/Um/Za/Um

Fortnite – Epic Games/Epic Games, People Can Fly

No Man’s Sky – Hello Games/Hello Games

Family

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – Ustwo Games/Ustwo Games, Plug In Digital

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov, A Shell In The Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/Finji

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Mario Party Superstars – Nintendo Epd/Nintendo

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Games

Game Beyond Entertainment

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – Ustwo Games/Ustwo Games/Plug In Digital

Before Your Eyes – Goodbyeworld Games/Skybound Games

Chicory: A Colorful Tale- Greg Lobanov, A Shell In The Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/Finji

Game Builder Garage – Nintendo Epd/Nintendo

It Takes Two -Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Psychonauts 2 -Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios

Game Design

Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood – Turtle Rock Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Call Of Duty: Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Halo Infinite – 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios

Hell Let Loose – Black Matter/Team17

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Music

Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks

Far Cry 6 – Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft

Halo Infinite – 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/ Sony Interactive Entertainment

Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Narrative

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Life Is Strange: True Colors – Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy – Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios

Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Games

Original Property

Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks

The 2022 BAFTA Games Awards will stream live on April 5, 2022, via Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube.

Source