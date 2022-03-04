Rumor: Infamous & Sly Cooper Titles in Development for PS5

Nine years after the last entry to the Sly Cooper series with 2013’s Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time and eight years after the release of Infamous First Light, both series could be making a comeback on the PlayStation 5 in the near future. According to industry insider AccountNGT, both sequels are currently in development, and while these leaks should always be taken with a grain of salt, NGT has a credible track record. Previously, they revealed details about Star Wars Eclipse days before the reveal took place, and they’ve continued to hit the nail on the head time and time again.

I can corroborate that a new Sly Cooper and a new Infamous are in development. https://t.co/ymgwhJyJW3 — AccountNGT (@accngt) March 2, 2022

In the Tweet’s replies, the user also states that Infamous could possibly be announced sometime this year. Both game series were created by Sucker Punch Productions, and it’s likely that the developer is returning to bring these characters to live on the current-gen Sony console.

Last October, Twitter user KrowNinja claimed that a new Sly Cooper title was in early development, with this claim later being corroborated by known insider Shpeshal_Nick. Neither Sony nor Sucker Punch have revealed any concrete intel as of yet, but it would be strange for them to announce something early in the development cycle.

Sucker Punch has found renewed praise over the past few years after its release of Ghost of Tsushima, which went on to become one of Sony’s fastest-selling original titles.

The last Sly Cooper title, Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, was not developed by Sucker Punch, but by Sanzaru Games, who had previously ported the original titles onto the PlayStation 3. While it recieved positive reviews for its story, characters, level design, and varied gameplay, many criticized the extremely long loading times, bad motion controls, and the cliffhanger ending. All the more reason to make a sequel!

Infamous First Light was released for the PlayStation 4 in 2014. Many called it a great introduction to the franchise for newcomers, featuring a dramatic story and solid action without being too overwhelming or dependent on previous titles.

