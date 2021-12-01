Fall Guys Nintendo Switch & Xbox Consoles Release Debunked

2020 was quite a crazy year. Thanks to the worldwide health pandemic outbreak, we had to deal with a ton of obstacles. Masks were the norm, social distancing was enforced, and quarantine orders were placed to keep everyone safe at home. However, this sparked a real desire for entertainment, with so many of us having newfound downtime. As a result, there were a few games that blew up immensely. One of those was Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

This was a battle royale game but made to be quite a bit different. When it comes to battle royale games, we are used to seeing competitive shooters. However, with Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the game was all about minigames. Here players would compete against each other as they attempt to complete obstacle courses or dodge objects that would normally kick them off the map. It’s a thrilling experience and one that fans have thoroughly enjoyed since its release. Unfortunately, not everyone has been able to enjoy the game.

The line of Xbox consoles, along with the Nintendo Switch, have yet to receive the game. It left players eagerly awaiting its arrival. Likewise, there’s been plenty of rumors and speculation popping up about when players can expect the game. One of the dates that have been highly rumored is that the game would drop for the platforms during season 6. That’s just been a speculated rumor that has taken the internet by storm.

Now the developers over at Mediatonic have come out to debunk the rumor. Announced on their official blog post, the developers highlighted that when season 6 arrives, it will bring in new rounds, obstacles, and outfits. However, it won’t see the launch of the game on the Nintendo Switch or Xbox consoles. While we don’t have any details as to when we can expect the game o the platforms, it was unveiled that more information will be coming in 2022.

Source