Gran Turismo 7 Post-Launch Content Plans Revealed

Gran Turismo 7 is just hours away from release at this point and Polyphony Digital is already looking ahead to the game’s post-launch content. Like Gran Turismo Sport, Polyphony is planning to support Gran Turismo 7 with a wide variety of content that is sure to keep Gran Turismo fans engaged. Here are the plans the developer has laid out so far.

Polyphony said the following “content and improvements are planned to be added to ‘Gran Turismo 7’ with future updates.”

・New courses

・New cars

・New World Circuits events

・More Mission races

・More Music Rally songs

・More engine parts to swap

・New Lobby features

・New Time Trials for ‘Sport’ mode

・Improvements to the penalty algorithm and overall quality of online races

Based on that list alone, Gran Turismo 7 is shaping up to be the most supported game in the series in terms of post-release content. Although that’s kind of a given since this is the first numbered game in the series since the PS3 era. Post-launch content plans for games in 2022 is very different than it was back in 2013 after all.

In other Gran Turismo 7 launch news, Polyphony Digital also released the opening movie for Gran Turismo 7 early so fans can get a sneak peek at the game. Anyone who really can’t wait until tomorrow can watch the full 8-minute opening video below.

Gran Turismo 7 will be released tomorrow, March 4, on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It has already received excellent reviews from critics. The accumulated rating for the game on Metacritic is the highest for the series in 17 years. Sitting just behind 2005’s Gran Turismo 4. The 87 overall Metacritic score is sure to excite fans who have been waiting nearly a decade for a new mainline entry in the series.

