Star Wars Eclipse Not Coming Until 2027 Or Later?

When it comes to video game reveals, many times gamers love to know not only what is coming in the near future, but the somewhat far future. Especially if one of those “future titles” is a sequel to a game that came out somewhat recently. It’s up to the game developers to determine not only what games to greenlight, but when to announced them and when to release them tentatively. This brings us to Star Wars Eclipse, a major new Star Wars game that was announced last year at The Game Awards, especially when it was revealed to being made by Quantic Dream.

The trailer that they showed was visually stunning (though not exactly explanatory about what would actually be in the game or what it was about) and it got people talking. But now, the game is getting people talking for another reason…its release date.

You see, a new report has come out that states that an internal memo by Quantic Dream notes that Star Wars Eclipse is not coming out…until at least 2027. You know, 5 years from now? The report also said it could be pushed back to 2028.

What happened? Well, it’s a myriad of things. Apparently, when they dropped the trailer, they were just starting out on the game. But then, they also had issues getting staff so thus production got stalled a bit.

So why release the trailer for a game that likely hasn’t even been fully formed yet? Well, that same memo report said that Quantic Dream did that…to get buyers attention. No, not gamer buyers, publisher buyers. They’re apparently looking to be bought and felt this would be a way of getting that done.

Though the catch is that not only does this report expose that, it now shows gamers what they were REALLY focused on…instead of actually making a Star Wars game. The Force is not strong with this dev apparently.

Source: Xfire