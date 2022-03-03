Elden Ring Getting…Review Bombed?

Reviews are something of a…controversial element in our world nowadays. Because before, where they were merely seen as an opinion on what some people might like about a movie, TV show, video game, comic, etc., now more and more people are looking at them as “the law” instead of just…opinions. On the other side of that track are those who are so determined to “let their thoughts be heard!!!!” that they’re willing to go onto official review pages and bomb the crap out of them with low scores. This is known as “review bombing”, and the latest victim…is Elden Ring.

To some out there, it might be very confusing as to why this is a thing for Elden Ring when virtually every major critic gave the game a 9/10, 10/10 or an equivalent number. The answer is that these critics were likely playing…the console version. Fans went onto Metacritic though to blast the PC version for its lack of…well…a lot.

“The PC port is truly atrocious. No ultrawide support (in fact it appears it was intentionally removed, with multiple people saying it works, then soon after is replaced by black bars), FOV messed up, no porting over of Playstation button icons, poor performance, fps capped at 60. This was pure and simple lazy developing with the aim of making as much money as possible, while screwing over people who paid $60 expecting a competent product,” writes user deadirons.

To be clear! This isn’t one sole person doing this. Over 500 people have review-bombed the page on Metacritic and hence the user score is sitting at a 6.1. A far cry from what the critics did.

Are they right to do this…? Technically no. This is hailed as a cowardly and rather dumb practice and we’re sure that they don’t actually think that Elden Ring is a “0” like they claim. Then again, From Software hasn’t been the best with PC ports in the past, so this is hardly a new gripe.

