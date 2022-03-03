Cowboy Bebop Star Talks Netflix Cancellation

While video games often get the nod when it comes to “bad adaptations in live-action”, the other genre that also deserves that nod is anime. Because anime (especially recent anime) has become so popular that there have been live-action films down for shows like Attack on Titan, Full Metal Alchemist, Death Note and so on. But most of them…are very bad. The one that was trying to break that trend was Cowboy Bebop. The beloved “Space Cowboy” anime was picked up by Netflix years ago, and then it released last year…and then was canceled soon after.

Heading up the show was actor John Cho as Spike Spiegel. And while he was happy to get the role, he was bummed when it ended all too soon:

“It was very shocking and I was bummed. I was very warmed by the response [to the show]. I wish I could have contacted everybody and gotten hugs… I’m mystified a little bit about how you can connect with people that you don’t know doing your work, but I won’t question it. I will value it and treasure it. I’m just really deeply appreciative that anyone would care. It’s stunning to me.”

He also admitted that he “put his life into it” and that was true as early on in filming he suffered a gruesome injury that took months to overcome. And as such, the release of the show was pushed back.

Was that part of the reason for the cancelation? Possibly. It’s also possible that despite warm feedback from some fans, others weren’t as kind. Some questioned key changes as well as the looks of some of the characters.

Until Netflix reveals the true reason, all we can do is guess. But it is at the very least a little sad that they won’t be able to finish what they started.

Source: THR