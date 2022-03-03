Destiny 2 Update 4.0.0.2 Is Bringing Several Changes To The Witch Queen

Bungie has released patch notes for update 4.0.0.2 on its way to Destiny 2 today, March 3. Developers have described the update as a “hotfix” and it mainly focuses on bringing improvements to the Throne World of the game’s most recent expansion, The Witch Queen. The biggest expansion in the franchise was only released on February 22 so naturally, Bungie is now sending out updates to improve it. The changes include fixing issues with missions, player abilities, weapons, rewards, general bug fixes, and more.

Check out the full patch notes for update 4.0.0.2 coming to Destiny 2 below.

Destiny 2 Update 4.0.0.2 Pacth Notes for March 3

ACTIVITIES

EUROPA “SABOTAGING SALVATION”

Fixed an issue that was blocking players from completing this mission.

THRONE WORLD

Temporarily disabled Deepsight tier 3 chest that were being opened far more quickly than intended for Throne World vendor reputation gains.

Fixed various holes in the world that were allowing players to get out of the environment.

STRIKE

The Lightblade The Hive boat now starts up properly even if players try to skip past it to the first hallway section below.

The Wellspring: Attack Fixed several issues that caused the back-middle Wizard during the boss fight to sometimes get trapped inside the pedestal below, blocking activity progression.

Public Events Fixed Arc shield on Heroic Ether Harvest boss to properly react to Arc damage.

Dares of Eternity Fixed an issue where the activity progress could fail when starting the Lightning Round. Fixed an issue where scoring UI would not appear in regular Dares of Eternity.

Lost Sectors Fixed an issue where Legend and Master Lost Sector activities were missing from Bungie.net Game History APIs.



OF QUEENS AND WORMS

Fixed an issue where joining late into the quest would not grant progress, blocking the player from acquiring the Parasite Exotic Grenade Launcher.

CAMPAIGN

Fixed issue where the Resonant Rune was using a placeholder icon.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

ABILITIES

Fixed an issue where Titans could generate large amounts of Orbs of Power by rapidly entering and exiting Sparrows while triggering Ward of Dawn bubble.

Fixed the Cataclysm icon size to fit properly in the player HUD.

WEAPON CRAFTING

Fixed an issue where the crafted weapon Triumph counts were not being displayed properly for certain weapon types.

Fixed an issue where Mementos could drop from activities before players had unlocked Weapon Crafting.

Fixed an issue where the Gambit Memento was not dropping for players who have not purchased The Witch Queen.

Updated a crafting material name to now read correctly as Drowned Alloy instead of Drowned Element.

Fixed Enigma crafting perks to use the correct currencies.

WEAPONS

Grave Robber has been re-enabled for Glaives, after being temporarily disabled due to an ammo generation bug.

Hunter dodge can now cancel out of Glaive melee animations.

Fixed a bug where Funnelweb was displaying incorrect magazine values when comparing perks in the inspection screen.

Fixed an issue where some foundry weapons only have their source origin trait.

Fixed The Ragnhild-D shotgun to display the correct zoom.

Fixed an issue where the Häkke Palmyra-B Rocket Launcher has missing/incorrect stats.

Fixed an issue where the Fortissimo-11 had a higher magazine capacity than intended.

Fixed an issue with the Alacrity perk to prevent it from persisting when the weapon is unequipped.

Fixed issue where Grand the Overture catalyst quest description was swapped with the vendor text.

Fixed an issue where the Fortissimo-11 Shotgun had an incorrect magazine stat (this would only have been visible with magazine-increasing perks or mods).

Adjusted weights on Legendary weapons available on Banshee-44 so that the new world pool weapons have an increased chance of dropping.

Fixed an issue where Glaive melee kills did not count towards Glaive kills in a player’s match history.

Fixed an issue where the Outlaw perk appeared twice in the first column for the Crisis Inverted Hand Cannon (second instance has been replaced with Under Pressure).

ARMOR

Sealed Ahamkara Grasps no longer reload Glaive magazines on dealing projectile damage.

High-stat armor rolls have been added as rewards for Player Elected Difficulty campaign missions.

Fixed description of Voltaic Mirror Exotic perk.

Loreley Splendor Helm will now create a Sunspot when casting a barricade. It will still grant a Sunspot when critically wounded, but now requires and will consume a charged class ability cool down.

Fixed an issue where the Overload Rounds mod was not disrupting the health regeneration of Overload Champions when recovering from a stun.

Fixed an issue where the reduced damage debuff from the Renewal Grasps Exotic was only briefly applied. Should now affect enemies for duration they remain in Duskfield Grenade’s AoE. Updated Renewal Grasp’s description and Icon.

Fixed an issue where the Virtuous Cloak looked rigid and not free flowing.

BOUNTIES

Made some new Vanguard Void bounties not available during Void burn weeks.

Fixed an issue where Void volatile explosion kills were not counting for objective progress.

Reduced the completion values for some War Table repeatable bounties.

NEW LIGHT

Fixed issue where the quest Meditate on the Light can remain stuck in the player’s quest log if they received it from the postmaster and meditated before retrieving the quest. Players in this state will now have the stuck quest automatically removed. Meditate on the Light can now be abandoned and will no longer go to the postmaster if the player’s quest inventory is full.

Fixed an issue where the Riding the Storm subclass quest for Titans and Stoking the Flame subclass quest for Hunters were no longer available at Ikora.

EVERVERSE

Fixed an issue where the Phoenix Cradle ornament required ownership of Season 8 to purchase.

REWARDS

Fixed an issue where the Seasonal Exotic ship did not have a source to drop from.

Fixed an issue where relative drop chances were not showing properly for Ascendant Alloys in reward previews.

PLATFORMS AND SYSTEMS

HDR

Fixed an issue where black levels could turn grey or invert due to deprecated calibration settings not being reset for some players.

GENERAL

Ghost was confused and upside down during the meeting with Caiatl. Ghost may or may not still be confused, but at least is no longer upside down during the cinematic.

Fixed an issue where players were not able to exchange Synthcord for Synthweave at the Loom.

Increased the cost of pulling weapons and armor from collections to prevent farming Gunsmith reputation. Rare – 777 Glimmer Legendary – 1000 Glimmer and 10 Legendary Shards Exotic – 2500 Glimmer and 20 Legendary Shards

Fixed an issue where the Night’s Chill shader was not displaying correctly.

Fixed an issue where some names were not appearing correctly in the Partners section of the game credits.

Various stability and crash fixes.

LOCALIZATION

Spanish Castilian Drifter and Ghost are fully re-recorded to replace sound-alike actors.

Fixed an incorrect translation for the Quick Access Sling weapon mod in German.

The German description on Sunbracers says melee hits activate the perk instead of melee kills.

