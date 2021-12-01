Final Fantasy XIV 6.0 Patch Notes Released

Final Fantasy XIV is only days away from adding the highly-anticipated Endwalker expansion, and ahead of this monumental release many years in the making, an absolute treasure trove of patch notes are here. They’re as lengthy as you’d expect from the 6.0 update, and include a number of obvious additions, including several new cities players will be able to explore as they traverse the new story quest: Old Sharlayan and Radz-at-Han for cities, and more field areas including Labyrinthos, Thavnair, Garlemald, and Mare Lamentorum, the latter of which features a stunning view of Earth from the moon. Four new dungeons are coming, as well as the most exciting thing possible: bunny boys. That’s right, the entirety of Final Fantasy XIV is about to be overrun with male Viera. Just accept that fate.

The new healing and DPS classes Sage and Reaper will be introduced, and the current level cap of 80 will be increased to 90. Sage and Reaper will begin at level 70, so don’t worry about having to grind too much.

The official Final Fantasy XIV Twitter account posted some images of new features being added to photo mode, including additional frames and stickers. Group Pose will now be available during Performance mode for those playing a Bard and wanting to rock out in some photos with your pals, and certain NPCs will also be targetable.

Lots of clothing that was previously only equipable by a certain gender will be able to be worn by anyone. This includes 31 items, with spring, Thavnairian, and butler items now a free-for-all regardless of your Warrior of Light’s gender. And yes, that means the Bunny Boys will probably be maids.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker will officially release on December 7 for PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, with early access available on December 3. Last week, the game picked up two well-earned Golden Joystick Awards for Best Community and Still Playing. The game’s developers are warning players to expect lengthy queue times upon Endwalker‘s release, though they will be increasing login caps for worlds to combat this problem.

