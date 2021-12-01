Chrono Cross Remake Rumor Corroborated by New Source

In early November, rumors began to swirl regarding the next big PlayStation remake. There are countless titles that seem like a good fit for current-gen, but details began coming to light point towards Square Enix and the 1999 RPG Chrono Cross. The game had already appeared in the leaked list of Nvidia database files in September, and a certain Twitter post by the game’s composer Yasunori Mitsuda had people picking up on the scent.

Gematsu, a very trusted source in the video game world, has added some more weight to the rumors, stating “[We’ve] heard that a remastered version of Chrono Cross is in development.”

Last month, XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker gave more credence to the possibility of the legendary RPG coming to new consoles. Chrono Cross Remastered, I think, was already on the Nivida leak list, so the game shouldn’t be a surprise – it was on Nvidia’s list. But I was told that that VGC article is about Chrono Cross Remastered. What else I was told—because everyone’s working under the assumption that it’s a PlayStation exclusive—I’ve been told that it’s not. The only word that was used was ‘multiplat,” he said on the XboxEra podcast. It’s unclear which platforms are being referenced, but Baker assumes that PC and Nintendo Switch will also be seeing the game after what may be some PlayStation exclusivity.

Chrono Cross was released in 1999 for the PlayStation. Set in the same world as the 1995 title Chrono Trigger, the game received critical acclaim upon release, earning a perfect score from GameSpot, who praised the game’s plot, innovative battle system, characters, music, and graphics. It remains one of only nineteen titles to receive a 10/10 from the publication. It’s unclear when an announcement regarding the next big PlayStation remake will be coming, but with The Game Awards 2021 coming up, it seems like the perfect time.

