Kirby And The Forgotten Land Demo Releases Today On Switch

Nintendo has released a surprise demo for Kirby and the Forgotten Land. The new demo allows players to play through three levels of the Forgotten Land, all from the game’s first world. Several players who have already tried out the demo have compared the new game to The Last of Us and The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, creating even more anticipation for the soon-to-be-released game. Check out the new overview trailer below which the company released today.

The upcoming Kirby game sees the series go in a totally new direction, taking the pink ball on a 3D adventure for the first time. For a franchise that first landed on the gaming scene in 1992, Kirby and the Forgotten Land truly shows how far the series has come.

The trailer reveals new details about the Kirby platformer such as the game’s enemies and some of the transformations the pink puffball can go through. Mouth Mode, for example, allows Kirby to swallow almost anything and transform into it, such as the internet’s favorite Carby. Another mode called Stairs Mouth has Kirby move a large staircase while Pipe Mouth mode will allow players to smash through walls.

Waddle Dee Town also seems to be filled with various activities for players to dive into. Acting as the game’s hub, players will be able to use the location to upgrade their transformations, play mini-games that have Kirby working odd jobs and going fishing, and buy various items such as food. The colosseum in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, also located in the town, will be the place players go to battle the game’s bosses. Once enough of the way through the game, Kirby will of course go up against the menacing Meta Knight.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land officially releases on March 25, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, and check out the demo from the console’s eShop.

