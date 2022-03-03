GTA Online: This Week Players Can Earn Big On All Payphone Hits

Rockstar has announced that Payphone Hits in GTA Online are especially lucrative this week. According to developers, “freelance assassinations [are] available to Agency owners who’ve completed at least three Security Contracts. Help solidify your Agency’s reputation and complete any Payphone Hit this week to earn an extra 50% GTA$ and RP.” Players will also be eligible for free supply stashes from Franklin, a bonus of GTA$200K for Assassins, and a lot more. Now’s the time to get back into the action-adventure game before the event ends.

Once players have successfully completed their first Hit, they can call Franklin “from anywhere in Freemode” and request another one. For the next seven days, “Franklin expects to be inundated with client requests, so don’t be shy about calling often to check if there are any new hits available.” Rockstar added, “As always, completing optional Assassination Bonuses will beef up your payday. Regardless, players who complete three Payphone Hits this week will net an additional bonus of GTA$200K (delivered within 72 hours of completion).”

GTA Online players who are “in need of a care package in Freemode, call Franklin” from their Contacts list and “request a free Supply Stash filled with Grenades, Sticky Bombs, Ammo, Armor, and Health.” Those who require “even more firepower” can invest in a “personal Agency Armory” and top up their “Mk II ammo, unlock exclusive weapon finishes,” and more.

In addition to the Payphone bonuses, “Gerald’s looking to get out of the black market and go legit.” Players should “keep an eye out for calls from the big man himself or give him a ring to help him out with any of his six Gerald’s Last Play Missions to earn 2X GTA$ and RP.”

Gamers looking to take a break from the near-constant flow of major games that February provided with titles such as Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring releasing, may find comfort in returning to an old favorite. Play GTA Online on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The bonuses are available for the next seven days.

