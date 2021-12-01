Resident Evil Remake Mistake Discovered Years Later

The Resident Evil franchise is so massively popular that there’s not much that diehard fans don’t know about. Whether it’s lore-based, development history, or glitches, it might be surprising to see something pop up that wasn’t already known about. However, some fans are finding a mistake in Resident Evil Remake. This has sparked a hilarious debate online on how the universe Resident Evil is set within works.

A new post on Reddit surfaced recently that unveiled Resident Evil Remake has a mistake for one of the notes. It looks like the 2002 release for Resident Evil Remake has a note with the wrong date in the Spencer Mansion. Apparently, this note marks the date on November 31st, 1967. Now fans are having fun about what the mistake might mean for the video game narrative and even the universe it’s set within. Some of the comments suggest the author was delirious and got the date wrong by mistake. Others indicate that Resident Evil’s universe has longer months and an overall longer year.

It’s all in good fun, but this mistake might have finally been uncovered for the first time. Of course, others might have noticed this mistake years ago. Nevertheless, it’s fun to point it out. Who knows just where the truth lies here. Chances are we’re likely not going to get to the bottom of this. With that said, there is still plenty of Resident Evil content to get into right now or anticipate. For instance, we a cinematic film that just hit the theaters called Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City.

Meanwhile, those that are more interested in the games can enjoy the latest release, Resident Evil Village. This game takes place shortly after the events of Resident Evil 7. If you happened to play the game already, you might be more interested in the DLC, which is said to be in the works. We haven’t seen the DLC come up yet, but chances are we’ll finally get some information about what players can expect within 2022.

Source