Halo Infinite Fans Frustrated Over Missing 2022 Roadmap

On the first day of February, Halo Infinite Head of Creative Joseph Staten took to Twitter to announce a slight delay in the game’s 2022 roadmap, Co-Op, and Forge. As we head into the month of March, no further announcements have been made, and the playerbase is getting fed up. Many fans have described “zero communication” between themselves and developer 343 Industries, and Reddit user Haijakk recently started a conversation regarding the future and viability of Halo Infinite‘s live-service model.

In the now-viral post, Haijakk mentions 343’s lack of transparency and Staten’s broken promise. With over 11,000 upvotes and 1,200 comments, the community clearly has plenty to say on the matter.

While many players are optimistic that Halo Infinite‘s second season in May will freshen up the series with major updates, many others doubt this will be the case. A large majority are already expecting Season 2 to be delayed. User jazwch01 posted to the thread with a bit of advice, not just for 343, but for all game developers in 2022: “Be honest and conservative about dates you set.”

Halo-centric YouTubers have also been weighing in on the game’s issues. “This game has been nothing short of a rollercoaster,” said YouTuber HiddenXperia. “The launch period of this game has had so many ups, and also so many downs, and this game, right now as it stands, is in such a peculiar state. The main issue with this game right now, which encompasses all of what I just talked about and more, is the uncertainty surrounding it thanks to 343’s peculiar silence with the fixes and the content additions we need.”

Halo Infinite is available to play on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. In just over one month, the game attracted 20 million players, making it the biggest launch in franchise history and the biggest Halo game in terms of players. In a February blog post, the dev team addressed many of the issues happening in Infinite’s multiplayer.

