Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition Physical Release Has Been Delayed

Rockstar Games have been dealing with fans asking for Grand Theft Auto 6 for years now. Unfortunately, it’s still a game we haven’t seen unveiled yet. However, the developers did unveil a remastered collection of earlier Grand Theft Auto games. In addition, the studio promised an extensive overhaul to the visuals, along with more modern mechanics being added in. However, when the game launched, it was pretty messy.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition was problematic all around. There were graphical issues and plenty of bugs. Fans were quickly chiming in online of all the problems they were experiencing. Rockstar Games has since come out to deliver a series of updates to make the games in a more suitable state. As you likely are already aware, this collection of games was released first digitally, with a physical copy coming to the storefronts shortly after. However, that’s not going to be the case right now as it just was delayed.

The release dates for the physical versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have changed.



Xbox Series X / Xbox One and PS4 will now release on December 17. The Nintendo Switch version is coming in early 2022.



Check your local retailer for availability. pic.twitter.com/6avP8yp6la — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 30, 2021

The messy digital release is likely the cause for pulling the physical launch. Fortunately, fans holding out for a physical release won’t have to wait too much longer. We know that the developers are only pushing it back to December 17, 2021. If you’re unaware, the initial physical release for the game was on December 7, 2021. Interestingly enough, while the game was pushed to later in December, those on Nintendo Switch will find the game being pushed back until sometime in 2022.

Rockstar Games didn’t specify when Nintendo Switch players would receive the game outside of early 2022. Again, specifics are not out, but the troubled digital release is most likely the culprit. Right now, the studio has been working on a series of updates to bring the games back to a more appropriate state. In fact, we just received the 1.03 patch across all platforms outside of the Nintendo Switch. This brought in a collection of fixes to each of the three games, so if you haven’t played the games since they launched, you might want to give them another go today.

