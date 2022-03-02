The Bad Batch Season 2 Delayed?

Ever since the incredible success of The Mandalorian, Disney has been pushing their Star Wars teams hard to continue cranking out content from a galaxy far, far away. And that has led to things like The Book of Boba Fett which wrapped up its first season not too long ago, the upcoming Obi-Wan, Andor, and Ashoka live-action series, and then, there’s the animated sections. Because of the push we finally got a true ending to Star Wars The Clone Wars via a 7th season, and then, we got a spinoff from that via The Bad Batch.

The Bad Batch were a riff of many tropes (including having a character that is basically Rambo), but were in essence an experimental group of Clone Troopers built for certain tasks. They debuted in Clone Wars Season 7, and then got their own spinoff that debuted last year that showed them figuring out what to do in the wake of Order 66. Season 1 was a success in many ways and thus a second season was greenlit by Disney.

The problem? Well, we haven’t heard a peep out of the season sense. And now, a Redditor has gotten an issue of Star Wars Insider, and when it came to the upcoming batch of shows, The Bad Batch Season 2 was only listed as “Coming Soon”. Why does that mean bad things?

Well, before, it was listed as “Coming Soon” with a tag of “Spring 2022” on it. But now, that’s gone.

Now, is this reason to panic? No. Mainly because, at present at least, this is the only animation project that Star Wars has going on…that we know of. So perhaps they’re just taking their time getting it done, or, Disney decided to push it back to free it up to coincide with other major releases. We aren’t likely to know, but what is clear…is that it’s not coming within the next month or so more than likely.

Source: The Direct