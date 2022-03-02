Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 GPUs Detail Leaks Emerge Online

PC gamers might have been waiting on the next line of GPUs to secure a unit. Unfortunately, the past few launches have left quite a few consumers without the ability actually to acquire these cards. We don’t have to explain it to you at this point. This worldwide health pandemic has proven to be problematic on countless fronts. We still can hardly get our hands on certain items, such as certain PC components to console platforms. Now, some PC players are gearing up for news of Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 GPUs.

Nvidia fans are waiting on the official announcements to take place. With that said, some supposed leaks are popping up online. Of course, these are just rumors right now until official details are unveiled to the masses. Still, we can expect a notable jump from the current RTX 3000 cards.

AD104 192-bit 48MB AD106 128-bit 32MB AD107 128-bit 32MB — XinoAssassin (@xinoassassin1) March 2, 2022

According to a few notable insiders, the news is spreading online about what RTX 4000 could potentially bring. One of the latest details surfacing online comes from Harukaze5719, an insider that suggests the AD102 die will have 18,432 CUDA cores. That would be a significant jump that might excite enough players to throw down the money for a unit once they are readily available.

Regardless, there are also rumors circulating online that this might not be the only purchase you’ll need to make. Some rumors suggest these cards might require a hefty PSU. That’s, of course, just a rumor right now as we don’t have the official details quite yet. While we wait for the official release to come out, most assume the RTX 4000 will arrive this September. Then there’s also the fear that it will be incredibly difficult to find a unit readily available after its release.

