Battlefield 2042 Blog Post Highlights Core Feedback for Maps

As we enter another month, Battlefield 2042 continues its freefall into gaming oblivion. In February, the dev team at DICE and Ripple Effect promised the dwindling playerbase that they would be more transparent regarding the game’s issues going forward. Making true on that promise, a lengthy new blog post is touching on player issues with 2042‘s current map design.

Battlefield Community Lead Adam Freeman starts with the issue of traversal. “We are currently looking to reduce travel time from Flag to Base Spawn by moving both the Base Spawn and the closest Flags. We already identified some very obvious candidates that wouldn’t meet our new expected demands, but we wanted to hear from you on this topic, too.”

Throughout the post, players are asked to head to the game’s general feedback thread to share thoughts and (hopefully constructive) feedback.

“Another area that we’ve identified where we feel that we can improve your gameplay experience is in the overall Intensity of combat,” the post reads. “Largely, we feel that this issue is mainly related to 128 player modes, and especially in Breakthrough. In terms of improvements, we are presently reviewing if it makes sense to keep Breakthrough as 128 players vs 64, or if we feel that a reduction of the total number of vehicles that can spawn ensures that their presence isn’t as overwhelming, and gives infantry players a more important role.”

The post also apologizes for the current line of sight issues, noting that there are “presently too many open and flat spaces, which puts too much focus on direct long-distance combat between objectives.”

The dev team would also like to bring improvements to paths towards objectives and add additional cover where needed. The next Battlefield 2042 patch is due next week.

Battlefield 2042 was released on November 19, 2021, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. During a call last month, EA executives finally admitted to the many failures of 2042. In mid-February, the game saw record low player counts on Steam, at one point dropping below 2,000 players.

Source