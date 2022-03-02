Harley Quinn Season 3 Still Aiming For 2022 Release

There are certain shows, whether they be animated or live-action, that blow people’s minds when they come out because they go all out, and don’t care about what people think. When the Harley Quinn animated series was announced years back, people thought it was just to bank off the new popularity the character had found via Margot Robbie’s take on the character in the DCEU. But what emerged via its first two seasons was one of the most clever, insane, brilliantly animated, and over-the-top “superhero shows” you’ll ever see.

This series was all about Harley finally finding the truth that she never needed the Joker, and assembling her own crew to ensure that she got the respect she deserved. Two seasons later, and she’s gotten a lot, respect, revenge on the Joker, and has even gotten married to her BFF in Poison Ivy. Now, all we’re waiting for is Season 3…and what a wait it is.

Thankfully, we do know it’s coming, and as revealed at DC Fandome last year, things are already being done in terms of voice acting recording and certain scenes have already been completed (see below):

But, as for a release date, we haven’t gotten one. HOWEVER! A new report is stating that the third season is set to arrive in 2022…at some point.

Given the time the team has admitted it takes to get even a single episode done? And due to the fact that this show has a very high quality to it? We can give them some slack.

Not to mention, they’ve already promised some big things for Season 3, including that there will NOT be trouble in paradise for Harley and Ivy. And given that the “Eat Bang Kill” tour in the comics has teased many things to come…Season 3 will be well worth the wait.

Source: TV Line