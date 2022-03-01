Dragon Ball Super Super Hero Releases New Trailer

Dragon Ball Super brought back the popular franchise to new heights and seemingly setup a ton of future adventures for Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z-Fighters. But, while the manga for the series is still going, any anime development was shrouded in mystery since the Broly movie. But now, the light is very much at the end of the tunnel, because Dragon Ball Super is releasing its second movie (the first being Broly) via Super Hero, and a new trailer has highlighted even more from the film.

Very loosely, in this film we see the return of longtime enemies to Goku and pals, the Red Ribbon Army. But this time around they’ve made a new pair of androids to fight the team via Gamma 1 & 2. The problem is that not only are they strong, they seem driven to get the Z-Fighters at any cost. They’ve heavily been teasing that Piccolo will lose to one of the Gammas, sending Gohan to avenge him.

But NOW, via the new trailer, we see just how much deeper that hatred goes, because apparently, they go and kidnap Gohan’s daughter Pan, and that will send Gohan into a rage of Super Saiyan epicness.

Furthermore, the new trailer shows off many of the returning characters, as well as the first teaser of Broly returning. More than likely having him on the side of the Z-Fighters this time around.

Needless to say, fans are going to be excited for this no matter what happens. And that’s good because we’re all hoping that Dragon Ball Super gets a sequel anime based not only on what is being done with the manga, but what was setup via the Universal Tournament that ended the first anime.

No release date has been given for the English dub of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but we do know it’s aiming to release this summer. Check out the new trailer below!