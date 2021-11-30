Into The Starfield Gives A Behind The Scenes Look At Bethesda’s New Game

Starfield is Bethesda’s upcoming spacefaring RPG. The game was announced in 2018 and has been in development for years now but we’re only just starting to get a glimpse of what the game is. It’s now less than a year to go until the game’s November 2022 release and Bethesda are continuing their new video series, Into the Starfield.

Into the Starfield gives gamers a behind-the-scenes look at the development of the upcoming game. So far, the videos haven’t shown much new footage but instead focus on different elements of the game. The first episode, “The Journey Begins” was released in June and gave a short behind-the-scenes look at the development of Starfield. The video discusses how the game is the first new Bethesda universe in 25 years and how new technology is allowing the studio to fulfill the dream of Starfield. It also introduced the Into the Starfield video series.

Today’s episode is a much longer (7 minute) look at the game and the inspirations behind it. The video features Starfield’s Game Director, Todd Howard, Studio Director Angela Browder, and Art Director Matt Carofano. In the roundtable-style video, the three developers discuss the complexity of building a game universe from scratch. Especially, since everything in the game has to be created from scratch whereas previous games could use the real world as a basis.

Starfield is no doubt intended to be Bethesda’s third big RPG franchise next to Fallout and The Elder Scrolls. Expect to see a wealth of information about the game over the next 12 months as the release date draws closer. Starfield will also be one of the first big Xbox exclusive Bethesda games since Microsoft bought the company in March of this year. There has been some uncertainty as to whether all Bethesda games would be Xbox exclusive, particularly as arrangements for Bethesda PlayStation exclusives were in place before Microsoft bought the studio.

Check out the full Into the Starfield video below.

