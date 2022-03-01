Doctor Strange Is The “Anchor” Of The MCU?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is easily one of the most important, and impressive, things ever done in terms of entertainment. It’s spanned movies, TV shows, and even official comics and “one-shot shorts”. But one of the things that has defined the MCU in many ways is how they move characters in and out and setup the future when the time comes. After the events of Avengers Endgame (and certain real-life events like the death of Chadwick Boseman), that’s more true than ever before.

So who now is going to “root” the MCU? Well, it may not be who you’re expecting. Because while Thor is still around, and Captain Marvel is set to take a bigger role in the MCU, it’s apparently Doctor Strange who is going to be the “anchor”.

This comes not from us, but from Kevin Feige himself, who spoke about actor Benedict Cumberbatch during his walk of fame ceremony and said the following:

“Benedict has turned this character into an icon, appearing in a historic three of the top six films of all time. It’s been quite a journey. I remember our very first meeting was set up as a general, and we wanted to pitch him this great character, and before we could, he said ‘So tell me about Doctor Strange,’ because you knew,” Feige said

He added, “Because somewhere you knew what this could be and you’ve always seen the tremendous potential in this character. Because of that, you’ve become the anchor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the only actor capable of guiding us through the madness of the Multiverse.”

That last line of course is a reference to the next Doctor Strange movie coming out in May. And so it likely makes it all the more important that we see the next film so we can further see what this “anchor” does for the MCU as a whole.

Source: The Direct