New CW Sizzle Reel Highlights The Flash and More

The global pandemic has affected many avenues of life, and that includes the entertainment industry, which is still recovering due to all the restrictions in terms of filming and how costly it’ll be to produce things. As a result of that, certain channels have taken the initiative to shorten how many episodes a season gets, and that includes the CW. The good part of that if you will is that when one wave of content ends, another is set to begin. Such is the case with this week as a new sizzle reel has arrived to showcase the shows that are about to return or debut. Key among them being The Flash.

The Flash of course is now the headliner of the Arrowverse, and hasn’t been on the air since its mid-season finale in late 2021. We know that the returning episode will feature Barry’s kids in Nora and Bart going back in time to try and fix the timeline as they sense something is very wrong with it. All the while interacting with key characters from Barry’s past, including Eddie Thawne.

But naturally, that isn’t the only show returning, as Riverdale, Kung Fu, Charmed and more. Check out the sizzle reel for more:

If you want us to talk about the elephant in the room…we will. Because as of right now, none of the major CW shows save for maybe The Flash has been renewed for a new season. Even fan-favorites like Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow and others haven’t been confirmed despite their seasons ending soon. This is due to the fact that The CW is apparently up for sale. And should it be bought by someone who isn’t a fan of these shows, it would be foolish to renew them.

As such, you should enjoy these shows right now…because they may not be around later.

Source: YouTube