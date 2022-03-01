Halo TV Series Gets New Poster

The history of video game adaptations to movies and television (outside of cartoons, naturally) has been a bit…mixed. In recent times, it’s been doing well via Detective Pikachu and Sonic The Hedgehog, but it took a LONG time to get there. Before then we had terrible takes like Prince of Persia, Assassin’s Creed, some of the Tomb Raider and Resident Evil movies, and so on. And now, Paramount+ is willing to gamble a lot by not just bringing the world of Halo to live-action (yes, it’s been done before, but not like this), but already greenlighting a second season before the first one even airs.

That’s a lot of faith that people are going to enjoy this take on the journey of Master Chief. But sometimes you have to bet big in order to win big, and they’re really amping this show up to ensure that they do indeed “win big”.

Case in point, they posted a new poster for the Halo series yesterday and it shows off its take on Master Chief and stylized it not unlike some of the Halo comics that have been made.

We're all counting on him, now more than ever. #HaloTheSeries pic.twitter.com/QvW8j28bjj — Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) March 1, 2022

Certain things do need to be noted about all of this. Not the least of which is that the current game developer for Halo, 343 Industries, is helping out with the project loosely. Furthermore, the TV show is going to be in a separate timeline to the video games. This makes sense considering certain things and characters shown in the first true trailer, as well as how they’ve revealed that Master Chief will take his helmet off multiple times in Season 1 of the show…even though he’s never done that in the video game.

We can’t say whether this will be good or not, but we can say we’ll find out soon enough when the show premieres on March 24th.

Source: Twitter